DowDuPont Inc (DWDP) Shares Bought by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,683 shares during the period. DowDuPont makes up approximately 0.7% of Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $24,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DowDuPont during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new position in shares of DowDuPont during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DowDuPont during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DowDuPont during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. 69.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DWDP shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of DowDuPont from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of DowDuPont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of DowDuPont from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of DowDuPont from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of DowDuPont from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.09.

In other DowDuPont news, insider Andrew N. Liveris sold 268,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $18,503,909.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward D. Breen purchased 29,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,903.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 388,247 shares of company stock worth $26,818,034. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DWDP stock opened at $69.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26. DowDuPont Inc has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $77.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $24.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. DowDuPont had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business’s revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. DowDuPont’s payout ratio is currently 44.71%.

DowDuPont Company Profile

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

