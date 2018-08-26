Doyle Wealth Management Has $10.69 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (ORCL)

Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,670 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,241 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises 1.8% of Doyle Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $10,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 40,847,782 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,868,786,000 after buying an additional 109,107 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Oracle by 0.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 35,859,954 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,640,593,000 after buying an additional 118,005 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Oracle by 0.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,538,967 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,122,658,000 after acquiring an additional 158,593 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 3.9% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,280,492 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $744,833,000 after acquiring an additional 611,715 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Oracle by 8.2% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 15,076,556 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $689,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,018 shares during the period. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $2,164,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,029.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.77, for a total transaction of $179,137.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,079.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 550,500 shares of company stock valued at $24,719,865. 29.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ORCL opened at $49.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $53.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 17th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 16th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 26.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.56.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

