Drexel Morgan & Co. Acquires Shares of 8,946 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

Drexel Morgan & Co. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ GILD opened at $73.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.03. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.27 and a fifty-two week high of $89.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 41.57%. The company’s revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 26.64%.

In related news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total value of $3,540,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,067,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,228,227.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $10,839,500. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Mizuho set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.