Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DNKN. ValuEngine upgraded Dunkin Brands Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered Dunkin Brands Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Sunday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.82.

NASDAQ:DNKN opened at $71.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.72, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Dunkin Brands Group has a 52-week low of $50.89 and a 52-week high of $73.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.34.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 50.62% and a net margin of 32.48%. The company had revenue of $350.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Dunkin Brands Group will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jason Maceda sold 7,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $510,634.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,097.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Nigel Travis sold 255,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $17,675,548.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 530,808 shares in the company, valued at $36,731,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 739,693 shares of company stock worth $51,896,387 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNKN. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 115,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,937,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 22,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Dunkin' Donuts U.S., Dunkin' Donuts International, Baskin-Robbins International, and Baskin-Robbins U.S. Its restaurants offer hot and cold coffee, baked goods, donuts, bagels, muffins, breakfast sandwiches, hard and soft serve ice creams, frozen yogurts, shakes, malts, floats, and cakes.

