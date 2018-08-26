DURECT Co. (DRRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.58 Million

Analysts expect that DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) will announce sales of $6.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for DURECT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.70 million to $8.60 million. DURECT posted sales of $20.75 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that DURECT will report full-year sales of $17.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.30 million to $20.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $22.52 million per share, with estimates ranging from $13.21 million to $37.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DURECT.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $3.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 million.

DRRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of DURECT in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DRRX opened at $1.29 on Friday. DURECT has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $2.55. The stock has a market cap of $212.22 million, a PE ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of DURECT by 235.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,827 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 34,255 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of DURECT by 3.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,614,534 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 46,352 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of DURECT by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 472,248 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 53,236 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DURECT during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DURECT during the first quarter worth about $158,000. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and drug delivery programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for use as raw materials in their products for pharmaceutical and medical devices under the LACTEL brand.

