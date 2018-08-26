Eagle Asset Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Equinor ASA (EQNR)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Folketrygdfondet acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the second quarter worth about $3,042,083,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the second quarter worth about $28,213,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the second quarter worth about $25,280,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the second quarter worth about $20,104,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the second quarter worth about $16,429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Equinor ASA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Macquarie raised Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE EQNR opened at $25.92 on Friday. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $28.06. The stock has a market cap of $86.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $18.14 billion for the quarter. equities research analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 21st. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 48.55%.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production USA; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

