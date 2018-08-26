Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 12,148 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (TFX)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 71.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,883 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 12,148 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 80.5% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 832 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Teleflex by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 38,495 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Teleflex by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Teleflex during the 2nd quarter worth $3,297,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Teleflex by 239.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 73,014 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,583,000 after acquiring an additional 51,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $247.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $203.70 and a 1-year high of $288.78.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $609.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.97 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 16.19%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Teleflex from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Teleflex from $298.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Leerink Swann boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $309.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teleflex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.10.

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.02, for a total transaction of $1,248,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,351 shares in the company, valued at $3,684,547.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Benson Smith sold 9,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total transaction of $2,634,514.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,990,615.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,671 shares of company stock valued at $17,246,967. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

