Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE) Receives News Impact Rating of 0.15

News articles about Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Eagle Bulk Shipping earned a news impact score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the shipping company an impact score of 48.4125159338502 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Noble Financial set a $6.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. DNB Markets assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Monday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Monday, June 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Eagle Bulk Shipping has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.58.

Shares of EGLE stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.16. 250,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.76. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a one year low of $4.18 and a one year high of $6.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 2.20.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $57.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.76 million. research analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc is engaged primarily in the ocean transportation of a range of major and minor bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement and fertilizer, along worldwide shipping routes. The Company operates in the Handymax sector of the dry bulk industry, with particular emphasis on the Supramax class of vessels.

