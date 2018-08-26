easyJet (EJTTF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday. The firm presently has a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.16% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “EasyJet plc is an airline company. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom and Europe. EasyJet plc is based in Luton, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of easyJet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th.

Shares of EJTTF stock opened at $21.90 on Friday. easyJet has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $24.00.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2017, it operated 862 routes and a fleet of 279 aircraft. The company also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

