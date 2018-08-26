Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys 1,470 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (VLO)

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 156.8% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter worth $117,000. KHP Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $104,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 70.4% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen M. Waters sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $116,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Valero Energy from $122.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $114.99 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Valero Energy from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.41.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $120.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.99. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.24 and a fifty-two week high of $126.98.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $31.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.56 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 6th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.52%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

