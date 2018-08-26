Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $1.49 Million in Kohl’s Co. (KSS) Stock

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 20,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KSS. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 7,904.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,931,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969,288 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 186.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,251,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,977 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the second quarter worth $90,847,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 96.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,580,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,516,000 after purchasing an additional 777,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 2,037.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 708,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,429,000 after purchasing an additional 675,581 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Richard D. Schepp sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $1,177,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 161,050 shares in the company, valued at $12,645,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard D. Schepp sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total transaction of $1,376,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,805 shares of company stock worth $3,148,177 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KSS stock opened at $80.86 on Friday. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $37.97 and a 12-month high of $82.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.12. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 11th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.23%.

Several analysts have weighed in on KSS shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.47.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

