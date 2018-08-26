Edgewell Personal Care (EPC) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Edgewell Personal Care from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Societe Generale cut Edgewell Personal Care from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.45.

Shares of EPC stock opened at $56.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.85. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52-week low of $39.50 and a 52-week high of $76.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Edgewell Personal Care had a positive return on equity of 10.99% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $620.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPC. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 231,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,285,000 after acquiring an additional 46,405 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,054,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,457,000 after acquiring an additional 617,145 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 48,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 12,410 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

