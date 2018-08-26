EI Group (EIG) Sets New 12-Month High at $164.20

EI Group PLC (LON:EIG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 164.20 ($2.10) and last traded at GBX 157.80 ($2.02), with a volume of 696022 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 157 ($2.01).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EI Group in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Peel Hunt lifted their target price on shares of EI Group from GBX 165 ($2.11) to GBX 175 ($2.24) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EI Group in a report on Monday, July 9th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.11) target price on shares of EI Group in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of EI Group to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 150 ($1.92) to GBX 175 ($2.24) in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 178.75 ($2.28).

About EI Group (LON:EIG)

Ei Group plc operates leased and tenanted pubs in the United Kingdom. It also engages in rental of commercial properties, as well as financing and public houses management businesses. The company operates approximately 4,638 pubs. The company was formerly known as Enterprise Inns plc and changed its name to Ei Group plc February 2017.

