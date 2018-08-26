Einsteinium Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $76,258.00 (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 26th. Einsteinium has a market cap of $16.77 million and $76,258.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Einsteinium coin can currently be bought for $0.0771 or 0.00001150 BTC on major exchanges including Poloniex, Cryptopia, Upbit and Bittrex. During the last week, Einsteinium has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Einsteinium alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.00852579 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002795 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003227 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003493 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00011501 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00013893 BTC.

Einsteinium Profile

Einsteinium (CRYPTO:EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 217,476,065 coins. The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Einsteinium is emc2slack.herokuapp.com.

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

Einsteinium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Poloniex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Einsteinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Einsteinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.