Elgethun Capital Management Has $2.86 Million Position in Madison Square Garden Co (MSG)

Elgethun Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the period. Madison Square Garden makes up approximately 2.0% of Elgethun Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Madison Square Garden were worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 837,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,701,000 after acquiring an additional 24,807 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,275,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 6.5% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,982,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 6.5% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,544,000. 68.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MSG shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Madison Square Garden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $233.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.29.

NYSE:MSG opened at $296.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Madison Square Garden Co has a 12 month low of $205.22 and a 12 month high of $330.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.59, a P/E/G ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.44.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $318.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.32 million. Madison Square Garden had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 1.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.58) EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Co will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Madison Square Garden

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

