Elizabeth Kathleen Willard Sells 20,000 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) Stock

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total value of $988,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 259,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,821,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, August 15th, Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 20,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.41, for a total value of $968,200.00.

On Wednesday, August 8th, Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 20,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total value of $988,800.00.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $49.48 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.94 and a 12 month high of $52.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. Live Nation Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LYV shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.21.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 27.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,709,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,581,000 after buying an additional 2,096,500 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $216,729,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,465,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,747,000 after buying an additional 12,803 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 37.6% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,296,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,635,000 after buying an additional 354,013 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 23.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,143,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,181,000 after buying an additional 215,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned and/or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

