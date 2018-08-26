Empire Resources (ERS) Given Media Impact Rating of 0.36

Media headlines about Empire Resources (NASDAQ:ERS) have trended positive on Sunday, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Empire Resources earned a media sentiment score of 0.36 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 44.7781882240038 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of ERS stock remained flat at $$7.00 during trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.32. Empire Resources has a 12 month low of $3.19 and a 12 month high of $7.47.

Empire Resources Company Profile

Empire Resources, Inc is engaged in the purchase, sale and distribution of semi-finished aluminum and steel products to a range of customer base located in the Americas, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. The Company operates through the sale and distribution of non-ferrous and ferrous metals segment.

