Endeavour Silver (EXK) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.08

News stories about Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Endeavour Silver earned a coverage optimism score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the mining company an impact score of 47.45897699495 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

NYSE:EXK traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.33. 1,362,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,170. Endeavour Silver has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.85 million, a PE ratio of 29.13 and a beta of -0.35.

A number of analysts recently commented on EXK shares. ValuEngine cut Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Noble Financial set a $5.00 price target on Endeavour Silver and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the mining, evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits. It owns interests in the Guanaceví mine located in the Guanaceví district, Durango, Mexico; and the Bolañitos and El Cubo silver-gold mines located in the northern parts of the Guanajuato and La Luz silver districts in the state of Guanajuato, Mexico.

