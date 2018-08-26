Endocyte (ECYT) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about Endocyte (NASDAQ:ECYT) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Endocyte earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 47.7481111281952 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

NASDAQ ECYT opened at $18.37 on Friday. Endocyte has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $18.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 0.32.

Endocyte (NASDAQ:ECYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Endocyte had a negative return on equity of 30.87% and a negative net margin of 69,330.66%. analysts predict that Endocyte will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ECYT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endocyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Endocyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Endocyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Wedbush increased their target price on Endocyte from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Endocyte in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

In other news, VP Christopher P. Leamon sold 13,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $197,120.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 130,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,963,537.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,788 shares of company stock worth $224,903. Company insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Endocyte, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company uses its technology to create novel small molecule drug conjugates (SMDCs) and companion imaging agents. It is developing Vintafolide, a SMDC that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer; EC1456, which is in Phase I dose escalation trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; and EC1169, a tubulysin therapeutic that is in Phase I dose escalation trial to treat advanced metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

