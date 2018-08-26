Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases Shares of 12,300 SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,095 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 7,177 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,081 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 9,190 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,977 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 9,623 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SD opened at $16.61 on Friday. SandRidge Energy Inc. has a one year low of $13.02 and a one year high of $21.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.83 million, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.35.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a negative net margin of 30.00% and a positive return on equity of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $79.46 million during the quarter.

SD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded SandRidge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised SandRidge Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th.

About SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Mid-Continent and North Park Basin of the United States. As of December 31, 2017, it had 2,096.8 net producing wells; approximately 643,000 net acres under lease; and two rigs drilling in the Mid-Continent and two rigs drilling in the North Park Basin, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 177.6 million barrels of oil equivalent.

