Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases Shares of 7,484 RBB Bancorp (RBB)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in RBB Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 33,980 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in RBB Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $744,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 157.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 23,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Yee Phong Thian sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $4,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tsu Te Huang sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $117,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBB Bancorp stock opened at $28.71 on Friday. RBB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.26 and a 52 week high of $33.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.14 million and a PE ratio of 15.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $20.62 million for the quarter. equities analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 30th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 26th.

RBB Bancorp Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

