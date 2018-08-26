EQT GP (EQGP) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Accern Reports

Media headlines about EQT GP (NYSE:EQGP) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. EQT GP earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the oil and gas company an impact score of 47.346923652329 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research firms recently commented on EQGP. ValuEngine upgraded EQT GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EQT GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on EQT GP from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on EQT GP from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on EQT GP in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

Get EQT GP alerts:

Shares of EQGP stock opened at $21.92 on Friday. EQT GP has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $30.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.16.

EQT GP (NYSE:EQGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. EQT GP had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 33.16%. The company had revenue of $269.76 million for the quarter. sell-side analysts anticipate that EQT GP will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.306 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 2nd. This is an increase from EQT GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. EQT GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.49%.

About EQT GP

EQT GP Holdings, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin through owning partnership interests in EQT Midstream Partners, LP (EQM). The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Transmission. EQM offers natural gas transmission, storage, and gathering services to various third parties in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for EQT GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.