Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Best Buy Co Inc’s Q3 2019 Earnings (BBY)

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) – Wedbush dropped their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Best Buy in a report released on Thursday, August 23rd. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the technology retailer will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.02. Wedbush has a “Sell” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Best Buy had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

BBY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Loop Capital set a $85.00 price objective on Best Buy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine raised Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $77.00 target price on Best Buy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

NYSE BBY opened at $82.08 on Friday. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $51.61 and a fifty-two week high of $84.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.79.

In other Best Buy news, insider Asheesh Saksena sold 18,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.69, for a total transaction of $1,368,423.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,709,353.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mathew Watson sold 457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $33,150.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,282.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,252 shares of company stock valued at $1,485,915. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBY. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,984 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 99,100 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $6,936,000 after buying an additional 53,000 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,474 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 7,908 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 30,561 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 741,412 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $51,891,000 after buying an additional 274,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home automation, home theater, and portable audio products; computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, networking products, tablets, smart watches, and e-readers, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; and entertainment products, including drones, movies, music, and technology toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.