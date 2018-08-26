Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) Holdings Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,282,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,268 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $2,323,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 332.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,505,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,358 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,172,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,750,000 after purchasing an additional 418,055 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,650,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,143,000 after purchasing an additional 308,093 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. grew its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 187.1% in the 1st quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,567,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,345 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 922,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, Director Jane Lauder sold 36,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $4,840,778.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,000,279.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EL stock opened at $135.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $49.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.62. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $104.30 and a fifty-two week high of $158.80.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 20th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EL shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $158.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 price objective on Estee Lauder Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.06.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products for face, eyes, lips, and nails, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

