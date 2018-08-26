Ethereum Classic (ETC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $171.73 Million

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $1.27 billion and $171.73 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for $12.23 or 0.00183869 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, BCEX, Cryptopia and Exmo.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $273.72 or 0.04115295 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000150 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 104,061,280 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinExchange, Bithumb, C2CX, BTC-Alpha, LBank, Poloniex, QBTC, BitForex, Upbit, Crex24, Koineks, Gatehub, HitBTC, ChaoEX, Bitfinex, Coinsuper, Binance, Huobi, Kraken, Cryptomate, Exmo, CPDAX, C-CEX, BigONE, Coinone, Coinroom, Kucoin, BCEX, Indodax, Cryptopia, OKCoin International, BtcTrade.im, YoBit, BTC Trade UA, Gate.io, EXX, FCoin, ABCC, CoinBene, CoinEgg, Stocks.Exchange, Ovis, Coinut, Korbit, Coinnest, OKEx, ZB.COM, CoinTiger, Bit-Z, Coinbase Pro, LiteBit.eu, Exrates, HBUS, RightBTC, CoinEx, Qryptos, Bitbns, BTC Markets and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

