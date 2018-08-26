EXACT Sciences Co. (EXAS) Forecasted to Post FY2018 Earnings of ($1.52) Per Share

EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their FY2018 earnings estimates for EXACT Sciences in a report released on Wednesday, August 22nd. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now expects that the medical research company will earn ($1.52) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.53). William Blair also issued estimates for EXACT Sciences’ Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EXAS. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up previously from $67.00) on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. EXACT Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

EXAS opened at $70.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a current ratio of 15.79. EXACT Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $37.36 and a fifty-two week high of $73.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.22 and a beta of 1.00.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 35.24% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $102.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. EXACT Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in EXACT Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its stake in EXACT Sciences by 160.8% in the 1st quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,464 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in EXACT Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $182,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in EXACT Sciences by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,672 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in EXACT Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

In other EXACT Sciences news, SVP D Scott Coward sold 2,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $126,178.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 8,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $519,095.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,028.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,546 shares of company stock worth $846,987. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

