EXACT Sciences (EXAS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Leerink Swann

Leerink Swann reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $90.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for EXACT Sciences’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on EXACT Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. BTIG Research increased their price target on EXACT Sciences from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. BidaskClub cut EXACT Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on EXACT Sciences from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on EXACT Sciences from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. EXACT Sciences has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.00.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $70.51 on Thursday. EXACT Sciences has a 1 year low of $37.36 and a 1 year high of $73.72. The company has a current ratio of 15.79, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 35.24%. The company had revenue of $102.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that EXACT Sciences will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Carey sold 3,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total value of $201,713.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,983 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,139.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP D Scott Coward sold 2,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $126,178.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,546 shares of company stock valued at $846,987. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 160.8% in the first quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,464 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences in the second quarter valued at $182,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 50.2% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,672 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

