Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM) Position Lifted by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 36,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Watch Point Trust Co lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 26,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. 52.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $79.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.81. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $72.15 and a 1-year high of $89.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.34). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $73.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.36%.

Several analysts have commented on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.16 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Societe Generale set a $92.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. BNP Paribas restated a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, HSBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.11.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

Recommended Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.