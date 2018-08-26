FarmaTrust Price Reaches $0.0030 (FTT)

FarmaTrust (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. FarmaTrust has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $3,705.00 worth of FarmaTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FarmaTrust token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, Qryptos and IDEX. In the last seven days, FarmaTrust has traded down 25.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FarmaTrust alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004829 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003208 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014952 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000337 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00264616 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00154124 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00035702 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010826 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FarmaTrust Profile

FarmaTrust’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for FarmaTrust is /r/FarmaTrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FarmaTrust’s official website is farmatrust.io. FarmaTrust’s official Twitter account is @farmatrust and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FarmaTrust

FarmaTrust can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, IDEX and Qryptos. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FarmaTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FarmaTrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FarmaTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FarmaTrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FarmaTrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.