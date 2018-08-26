Farmer Bros (FARM) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FARM. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Farmer Bros from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Farmer Bros in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Farmer Bros from $38.50 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmer Bros from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Farmer Bros from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.25.

Shares of FARM opened at $29.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $503.61 million, a P/E ratio of 175.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.37. Farmer Bros has a 1-year low of $23.60 and a 1-year high of $35.05.

In other Farmer Bros news, CEO Michael H. Keown sold 23,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total transaction of $691,123.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,405 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,156.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carol Farmer Waite sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $128,002.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,871 shares of company stock worth $2,196,189 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros by 21.5% in the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,433,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,807,000 after purchasing an additional 254,184 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros by 441.9% in the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,076,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,900,000 after purchasing an additional 878,187 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros by 3.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 897,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,407,000 after purchasing an additional 26,183 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros by 12.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 664,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,291,000 after purchasing an additional 75,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros by 1,712.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 494,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,109,000 after purchasing an additional 466,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

About Farmer Bros

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink iced coffee.

