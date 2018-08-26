Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock (FMAO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Boenning Scattergood

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock (NASDAQ:FMAO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Boenning Scattergood in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FMAO. ValuEngine lowered Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 23rd.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (OH) Common Stock alerts:

Shares of FMAO stock opened at $44.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 0.12. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock (NASDAQ:FMAO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.52 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 26.50%. sell-side analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock by 904.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 11,935 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock during the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 400,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,180,000 after acquiring an additional 7,773 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock during the 1st quarter worth $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.34% of the company’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposits; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

Featured Article: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (OH) Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (OH) Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.