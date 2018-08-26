Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust (MTT) Stock Price

News coverage about Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust (NYSE:MTT) has been trending positive on Sunday, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust earned a daily sentiment score of 0.48 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 47.8348748500687 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.13. 8,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,980. Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 21st will be paid a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 20th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%.

About Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

