Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Daily Journal (DJCO) Share Price

News headlines about Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) have trended positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Daily Journal earned a coverage optimism score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 44.9661646572793 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

DJCO traded up $6.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $239.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 8.80 and a current ratio of 8.80. Daily Journal has a twelve month low of $202.22 and a twelve month high of $250.95.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DJCO shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Daily Journal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Daily Journal from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th.

In other Daily Journal news, Director John Patrick Et Al Guerin sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.22, for a total value of $669,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 8,872 shares of company stock valued at $2,077,228 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

About Daily Journal

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and Websites covering in California, Arizona, Colorado, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, San Francisco Daily Journal, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

