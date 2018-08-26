FDx Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Icon Plc (ICLR)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,206 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Icon were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management CA lifted its holdings in shares of Icon by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 4,461,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $527,082,000 after buying an additional 180,289 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Icon by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,665,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $220,696,000 after buying an additional 38,819 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Icon by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 948,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $125,685,000 after buying an additional 56,087 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Icon by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 946,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $111,856,000 after buying an additional 161,558 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Icon by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 485,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,342,000 after buying an additional 49,067 shares during the period. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Icon in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Mizuho set a $146.00 price objective on Icon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Icon to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Icon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.60.

NASDAQ ICLR opened at $144.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.40. Icon Plc has a twelve month low of $101.22 and a twelve month high of $149.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $641.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.64 million. Icon had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Icon Plc will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Icon Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

