Federal Signal Co. (FSS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $267.80 Million

Equities research analysts expect Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) to post sales of $267.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $260.60 million and the highest is $272.10 million. Federal Signal reported sales of $248.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.15 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Federal Signal.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The conglomerate reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $291.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.83 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 15.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th.

In other Federal Signal news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman sold 96,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total value of $2,335,121.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Federal Signal by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 474,038 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,438,000 after buying an additional 13,161 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Federal Signal by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,158,351 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,546,000 after buying an additional 26,201 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Federal Signal by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 234,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,154,000 after buying an additional 90,560 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Federal Signal by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 101,646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 7,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Federal Signal by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,930 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FSS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.05. 360,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,678. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 1.11. Federal Signal has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $28.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.65%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

