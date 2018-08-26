Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (F) Given a €17.00 Price Target at Commerzbank

Commerzbank set a €17.00 ($19.32) price target on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (BIT:F) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($15.91) price target on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.00 ($21.59) price target on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Oddo Bhf set a €12.50 ($14.20) price target on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.00) price target on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.00 ($22.73) target price on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €20.02 ($22.75).

BIT F opened at €6.94 ($7.89) on Wednesday. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a one year low of €5.86 ($6.66) and a one year high of €9.08 ($10.32).

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.