Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $275,000 Holdings in Sempra Energy (SRE)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,157,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,353,137,000 after buying an additional 525,987 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,048,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,963,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,193 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,660,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,701,000 after purchasing an additional 62,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 11,368.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,295,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,674 shares during the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SRE opened at $116.40 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $100.49 and a 12-month high of $122.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.42.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. Sempra Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut Sempra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine cut Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Argus raised Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.11.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

