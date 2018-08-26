Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 23,971 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,971 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,802.1% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 8,364,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150,148 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 198.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,833,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,975,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540,489 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,656,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $576,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,636 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4,563.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,217,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148,454 shares during the period. Finally, Jordan Park Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 72.4% in the second quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 4,545,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,749 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO opened at $42.18 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $50.99.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

