Financial Comparison: Ablynx (ABLYF) versus Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR)

Voyager Therapeutics (OTCMKTS: ABLYF) and Ablynx (OTCMKTS:ABLYF) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Voyager Therapeutics and Ablynx, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Voyager Therapeutics 0 1 10 0 2.91 Ablynx 0 0 1 0 3.00

Voyager Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $32.80, suggesting a potential upside of 52.63%. Ablynx has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential downside of 48.65%. Given Voyager Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Voyager Therapeutics is more favorable than Ablynx.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.7% of Voyager Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.6% of Voyager Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Voyager Therapeutics has a beta of 2.82, suggesting that its stock price is 182% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ablynx has a beta of 7.07, suggesting that its stock price is 607% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Voyager Therapeutics and Ablynx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voyager Therapeutics $10.14 million 68.75 -$70.69 million ($2.64) -8.14 Ablynx $62.73 million 60.74 -$122.67 million ($1.97) -25.70

Voyager Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ablynx. Ablynx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Voyager Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Voyager Therapeutics and Ablynx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voyager Therapeutics -731.88% -80.68% -41.59% Ablynx N/A N/A N/A

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for Huntington's disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; Tau program, for tauopathies, including Alzheimer's disease, PSP, and FTD; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreement with AbbVie Inc.; Sanofi Genzyme; the University of Massachusetts; and MRI Interventions, Inc. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Ablynx Company Profile

Ablynx NV, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for a range of therapeutic indications. The company develops Nanobodies that are proprietary therapeutic proteins based on single-domain antibody fragments for the treatment of inflammation, hematology, immuno-oncology, oncology, and respiratory diseases. Its clinical programs include caplacizumab, an anti-von Willebrand Factor Nanobody that has completed Phase III clinical trial to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura; ALX-0171, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus infection; and Vobarilizumab, an anti-IL-6R Nanobody that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus. The company also develops ALX-0761, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis, as well as various auto-immune disorders; Anti-VEGF/Ang2 Nanobody that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors; Anti-CX3CR1 Nanobody, which is in Phase I clinical trial for treating chronic kidney diseases; ozoralizumab, which has completed Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of auto-immune disorders with focus on rheumatoid arthritis; and ALX-0141, a trivalent Nanobody for the treatment of bone-loss related disorders comprising osteoporosis and bone metastasis, as well as completed a Phase I study in post-menopausal women. Ablynx NV has collaboration and alliance agreements with Merck & Co., Inc., AbbVie, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Merck KGaA, Eddingpharm, Novo Nordisk A/S, Novartis Pharma AG, Taisho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., and Sanofi S.A. The company was formerly known as MatchX and changed its name to Ablynx NV in June 2002. Ablynx NV was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Ghent, Belgium.

