Financial Comparison: AXA (AXAHY) and Manulife Financial (MFC)

AXA (NYSE: MFC) and Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares AXA and Manulife Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AXA N/A N/A N/A Manulife Financial 4.22% 12.69% 0.69%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for AXA and Manulife Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AXA 0 2 0 0 2.00 Manulife Financial 0 2 4 0 2.67

Manulife Financial has a consensus target price of $28.50, suggesting a potential upside of 54.56%. Given Manulife Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Manulife Financial is more favorable than AXA.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AXA and Manulife Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AXA $111.32 billion 0.56 $7.02 billion $2.92 8.66 Manulife Financial $44.97 billion 0.81 $1.60 billion $1.71 10.78

AXA has higher revenue and earnings than Manulife Financial. AXA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Manulife Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

AXA has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Manulife Financial has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of AXA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of Manulife Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

AXA pays an annual dividend of $1.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Manulife Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. AXA pays out 42.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Manulife Financial pays out 39.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Manulife Financial has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Summary

Manulife Financial beats AXA on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: France, Europe, Asia, the United States, International, and Transversal and Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health. Its products include motor, household, property and general liability insurance, banking, savings vehicles, and other investment-based products for personal/individual and commercial/group customers, as well as health, protection, and retirement products for individual or professional customers. The company also provides savings, protection, and health products, including whole life insurance, medical cover, and term life insurance; and other protection and health products, such as disability, cancer, and critical illness. In addition, it offers life and savings, and health products including term life, universal life, endowment, unit-linked, group term insurance, and hospital cash products and investment products, as well as individual and group retirement products, and employee benefits. Further, the company is involved in diversified investment management products, such as managed accounts, hedge funds, mutual funds, and other investment products to individual investors, private clients, and various institutional clients; management of retail mutual funds for individual investors; management of investments on behalf of institutional clients; and fundamental research, quantitative services, and brokerage-related services in equities and listed options for institutional investors. The company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing. It also provides pension contracts and mutual fund products and services; various retirement products to group benefit plans; and annuities, single premium, and banking products, such as deposit and credit products to Canadian customers, as well as non-guaranteed, partially guaranteed, and fully guaranteed investment options through general and separate account products. It distributes wealth and asset management products through insurance agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, financial planners, pension plan sponsors, pension plan consultants, and banks. In addition, the company is involved in the asset management business; property and casualty insurance and reinsurance businesses; and run-off reinsurance operations, including variable annuities, and accident and health. Further, it manages timberland and agricultural portfolios; and insurance agency, investment counseling, portfolio and mutual fund management, mutual fund dealer, life and financial reinsurance, and mutual funds marketing businesses, as well as investment management, advisory, and dealer activities. Additionally, the company holds and manages oil and gas properties; holds oil and gas royalties, and foreign bonds and equities; and develops and operates hydro-electric power projects. Manulife Financial Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

