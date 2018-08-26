Financial Comparison: Diversified Restaurant (SAUC) and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY)

Diversified Restaurant (NASDAQ: PLAY) and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.9% of Diversified Restaurant shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.2% of Diversified Restaurant shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Diversified Restaurant and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diversified Restaurant 0 0 0 0 N/A Dave & Buster’s Entertainment 0 0 9 0 3.00

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a consensus price target of $64.13, indicating a potential upside of 11.62%. Given Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dave & Buster’s Entertainment is more favorable than Diversified Restaurant.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Diversified Restaurant and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diversified Restaurant $165.46 million 0.23 -$20.45 million ($0.05) -23.60 Dave & Buster’s Entertainment $1.14 billion 1.98 $120.94 million $2.60 22.10

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Diversified Restaurant. Diversified Restaurant is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Diversified Restaurant has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Diversified Restaurant and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diversified Restaurant -13.84% N/A -2.47% Dave & Buster’s Entertainment 10.30% 25.83% 9.44%

Summary

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment beats Diversified Restaurant on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Diversified Restaurant Company Profile

Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc., a restaurant company, operates Buffalo Wild Wings franchised restaurants in the United States. The company primarily offers fresh bone-in chicken wings, frozen boneless chicken, and potatoes. As of March 8, 2018, it operated 65 franchised restaurants in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Missouri. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrées and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events. The company operates its venues under the Dave & Buster's name. As of April 3, 2018, it owned and operated 110 stores in 37 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

