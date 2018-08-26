Financial Comparison: SM Energy (SM) vs. Whiting Petroleum (WLL)

SM Energy (NYSE: WLL) and Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

SM Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Whiting Petroleum does not pay a dividend. SM Energy pays out -12.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

SM Energy has a beta of 2.96, indicating that its stock price is 196% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Whiting Petroleum has a beta of 2.93, indicating that its stock price is 193% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SM Energy and Whiting Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SM Energy 11.85% -0.43% -0.17% Whiting Petroleum -58.02% 1.82% 0.94%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SM Energy and Whiting Petroleum’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SM Energy $1.13 billion 3.02 -$160.84 million ($0.82) -37.06 Whiting Petroleum $1.48 billion 2.96 -$1.24 billion ($1.31) -36.77

SM Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Whiting Petroleum. SM Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Whiting Petroleum, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SM Energy and Whiting Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SM Energy 0 8 10 0 2.56 Whiting Petroleum 0 13 15 0 2.54

SM Energy currently has a consensus target price of $30.60, indicating a potential upside of 0.69%. Whiting Petroleum has a consensus target price of $48.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.35%. Given SM Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SM Energy is more favorable than Whiting Petroleum.

Summary

SM Energy beats Whiting Petroleum on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. It primarily has operations in the Midland Basin and the Eagle Ford shale in Texas. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 468.1 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 919 net productive oil wells and 489 net productive gas wells. The company was formerly known as St. Mary Land & Exploration Company and changed its name to SM Energy Company in May 2010. SM Energy Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in 1,980 net productive wells on approximately 490,000 net developed acres, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 617.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

