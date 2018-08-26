Financial Survey: eXp World (EXPI) and GreenSky (GSKY)

eXp World (NASDAQ: GSKY) and GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares eXp World and GreenSky’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eXp World -13.66% -583.85% -171.86% GreenSky N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of eXp World shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.6% of GreenSky shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.6% of eXp World shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares eXp World and GreenSky’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio eXp World $156.10 million 5.84 -$22.13 million N/A N/A GreenSky N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

GreenSky has lower revenue, but higher earnings than eXp World.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for eXp World and GreenSky, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score eXp World 0 0 4 0 3.00 GreenSky 0 2 10 0 2.83

eXp World presently has a consensus target price of $15.87, suggesting a potential upside of 0.13%. GreenSky has a consensus target price of $27.60, suggesting a potential upside of 41.90%. Given GreenSky’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GreenSky is more favorable than eXp World.

Summary

GreenSky beats eXp World on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United states and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers. It also offers access to collaborative tools and training services for real estate brokers and agents. In addition, the company provides marketing, training, and other support services to its brokers and agents through a proprietary technology enabled services, and technology and support services contracted to third parties. The company was formerly known as eXp Realty International Corporation and changed its name to eXp World Holdings, Inc. in May 2016. eXp World Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Bellingham, Washington.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc., a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

