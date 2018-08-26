Finning International (FTT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $30.51

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$30.51 and last traded at C$30.68, with a volume of 194229 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$30.78.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Finning International from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 9th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$37.50 to C$38.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.19.

In other news, insider Jeff Erdman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.03, for a total transaction of C$51,045.00.

About Finning International (TSE:FTT)

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It serves various industries, including mining, construction, petroleum, and forestry, as well as various power system applications.

