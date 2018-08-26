First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.33 Million Position in Clorox Co (CLX)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Ostrum Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Northstar Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLX opened at $145.67 on Friday. Clorox Co has a 1-year low of $113.57 and a 1-year high of $150.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.36.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Clorox had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 103.18%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Clorox declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Clorox news, SVP Michael R. Costello sold 9,265 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $1,297,285.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,801,705.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLX. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Friday, August 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.42.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighters and color boosters; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the Clorox, Dispatch, Aplicare, HealthLink, and Clorox Healthcare brands.

