First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.41 Million Stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 180.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 19.6% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 49,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,016,000 after purchasing an additional 8,073 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Baidu by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,839,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Baidu during the first quarter valued at $526,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in Baidu by 11.9% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 310,673 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $69,339,000 after buying an additional 33,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Baidu by 7.6% during the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $224.36 on Friday. Baidu Inc has a 12 month low of $207.74 and a 12 month high of $284.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.54.

Baidu announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Baidu in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank set a $337.00 price target on Baidu and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp set a $297.00 price target on Baidu and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.32.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through mobile browsers; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline to meet their personal interests reflected in their past online behaviors, such as search and browsing, and their demographics; and Bear Paw Account that enables verified brands and businesses to aggregate their content from Websites, wapsites, and open-platform apps.

