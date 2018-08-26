First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Eastman Chemical (EMN)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,135 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMN. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,033,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $503,115,000 after purchasing an additional 309,716 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,849,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,875,000 after purchasing an additional 346,667 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,085,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,730,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,746,000 after purchasing an additional 169,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,635,000 after purchasing an additional 343,606 shares during the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $98.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.69. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $84.15 and a 12-month high of $112.45.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.43%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, insider Lucian Boldea sold 3,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.58, for a total transaction of $364,912.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott V. King sold 16,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $1,641,059.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,898 shares in the company, valued at $597,762.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,715 shares of company stock worth $4,005,972. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical to $107.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.31.

Eastman Chemical Company manufactures and sells materials, specialty additives, chemicals, and fibers in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescents, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and antidegradant rubber additives; performance resins and amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; formic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

