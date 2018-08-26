First American Financial Corp (FAF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) to announce earnings of $1.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First American Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.36. First American Financial posted earnings per share of $1.12 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that First American Financial will report full year earnings of $4.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $4.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.76 to $4.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First American Financial.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. First American Financial had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

FAF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on First American Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. First American Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

FAF stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $56.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,624. First American Financial has a 52 week low of $46.75 and a 52 week high of $62.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 55.27%.

In other First American Financial news, insider Matthew F. Wajner sold 4,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $285,418.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 13,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total value of $794,114.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in First American Financial by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in First American Financial by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 163,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after purchasing an additional 10,521 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in First American Financial by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 7,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in First American Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 224,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in First American Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,557,000. 83.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

