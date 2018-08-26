First American Financial Corp (FAF) Insider Matthew F. Wajner Sells 4,982 Shares

First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) insider Matthew F. Wajner sold 4,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $285,418.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $56.57 on Friday. First American Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $46.75 and a 1 year high of $62.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.81.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. First American Financial had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that First American Financial Corp will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 55.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FAF. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First American Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,072,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in First American Financial by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 50,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,942,000 after buying an additional 22,338 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in First American Financial by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 372,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,236,000 after buying an additional 76,881 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in First American Financial by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 230,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,504,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in First American Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FAF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on First American Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. First American Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

