First Bank (FRBA) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Accern Reports

Headlines about First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. First Bank earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the bank an impact score of 45.3648818217431 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

FRBA traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,097. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.51. First Bank has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $14.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 million. equities research analysts predict that First Bank will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

FRBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

